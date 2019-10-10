Micah Parsons Eager For Offensive/Special Teams Opportunities

Micah Parsons has been a defensive stalwart for Penn State football since he arrived in Happy Valley as a five-star recruit last season.

But the explosive sophomore is eager for a new challenge on the other side of the ball this year.

“I’m definitely real itchy to get the ball. I just want one,” Parsons said. “If I can just get one carry or one kickoff return, I’ll be happy. I won’t ask again.”

Parsons’ dream of getting the ball does seems in reach. He has been practicing on special teams as a kick returner recently.

“[Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig] is just making sure I’m ready. I practice every week,” Parsons said. “I’m just going to keep getting better with Ja’Juan [Seider], how to fit in the scheme, and one day, if something happens, get in the game and get my kick returns. Live the dream.”

If fitting into the scheme is the only hurdle remaining for the sophomore linebacker, it’s reasonable to believe that he could be returning kicks in the near future.

In his senior year of high school, Parsons shined as a two-way player dominating on both sides of the ball and playing running back on offense. In his senior season, he rushed for 1,239 yards and a ridiculous 27 touchdowns.

Parsons is listed at 6’3” and weighs at 245 pounds. He also clocked a 4.66 forty-yard dash his senior year of high school. It’s safe to say that few, if any returners can match his athleticism.

Parsons is currently the same height and seven pounds heavier than Derrick Henry, the hard-nosed, Heisman-winning running back who now plays for the Tennessee Titans.

If Parsons does eventually get to return, he’d most likely pair with current kick return specialist KJ Hamler. Lorig named Parsons among many players who’d be a “viable” option opposite Hamler. An end-zone pairing of Hamler and Parsons would be a dangerous sight for opposing units, with the former’s breakaway speed and shifty moves the latter’s stout physique and linebacker instincts.

“If he’s back there he’s just going to try and run people over,” said sophomore kicker Jake Pinegar.

