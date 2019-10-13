Staff Picks: Where Should College GameDay Broadcast From This Weekend?

College GameDay has hit Old Main each of the last two falls, but it’s unclear where the crew will set up shop for this year’s pre-White Out broadcast. An official announcement of the location is expected Monday, but the status remains up in the air due to the ongoing construction on Old Main’s bell tower.

Any year, Old Main Lawn would be the quintessential location for the show due to its stately, picturesque backdrop, and open space for fans to fill in for the greatest all-nighter of the semester. But scaffolding has ruined countless shots of the most Instagrammable location on campus and probably wouldn’t make for the best look on national TV.

So if it just won’t work to do the show from Old Main Lawn, here are a few ideas of other spots to do the show from.

Jarod Kutz: Outside The Bryce Jordan Center

I think the College GameDay set should be located on the sidewalk of the Bryce Jordan Center so that Beaver Stadium can serve as a beautiful backdrop. Folks can stand on the sidewalk by the BJC and flood the street all morning long. As far as food trucks and other sponsored events go, they can move down the street closer to the stadium. The view of the stadium in the background would definitely give the show an awesome look and bring GameDay closer to the action.

Michael Tauriello: The Arboretum

Lily Whitmoyer | Onward State

While it’s not necessarily the trademark of Penn State, the Arboretum would be a fantastic alternative to Old Main for College GameDay. The gigantic lawn in the center of the venue to accommodate fans is there, there are plenty of places to walk around if standing in a crowd isn’t your thing, and the crew can set up right where the overlook is. On top of all that, the fall foliage is in full force, which could make for a beautiful scene that epitomizes fall – the football, the colors, everyone in attendance slightly dressing for the cold. What’s not to love about this unlikely alternative?

Matt DiSanto: The Far Inferior HUB Lawn

Jim Davidson | Onward State

At the end of the day, what College GameDay needs most at its setup is a big, flat chunk of land. If Old Main Lawn is out of the picture, Penn State’s next-best option is none other than the HUB Lawn. It’s big, it’s flat, and it’s certainly no stranger to being trampled by hordes of students at concerts and involvement fairs. And unfortunately, it certainly doesn’t offer the picturesque views of Old Main. As boring as it’d probably be, GameDay at the HUB Lawn just makes the most sense.

Anthony Fiset: Thomas 100

Don’t let construction at Old Main kill the vibe. This iconic lecture hall would make the perfect climate-controlled venue for College GameDay, and it arguably has just as much cultural significance as that boring building from the 1850s. Just imagine the reaction of more than 700 fans in a wall of white behind the GameDay set when Lee Corso dons the Nittany Lion head. It will be significantly louder than the moment when all 700 students start shoving their books into their backpacks five minutes before lecture is over, which — as any professor will tell you — is pretty freaking loud.

Mikey Mandarino: Inside The Bryce Jordan Center

Okay, hear me out. There are only two events that can fill the Bryce Jordan Center and make it absolutely rocking: a Jonas Brothers concert and College GameDay, baby. If the GameDay crew doesn’t want to set up shop in front of Old Main because of the bell tower’s current renovations, going inside the BJC would actually be a great idea. During basketball season, GameDay sometimes airs live from inside the host team’s home arena, and that creates an awesome atmosphere ahead of the opening tip-off.

The Lady Lions are in the first year of a rebuild, and Penn State men’s basketball is, well, Penn State men’s basketball. Hosting College GameDay inside the Bryce Jordan Center would create an atmosphere that ranks right up there with THON as the best the BJC has ever seen.

Anthony Colucci: Tear That Damn Scaffolding Down And Give Me Lee Corso On Old Main Lawn Wearing A Lion Mask

There’s only one right answer to this question, so Mr. Barron, tear down that scaffolding.

