‘1st Team Pmans’ Mike Gesicki, Troy Apke Swap Jerseys

Sunday’s game between the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins brought a nail-biting finish between two winless teams and another iconic jersey swap between a pair of former Penn State football stars.

After the Redskins sealed the intense 17-16 contest that came down to the last play, former teammates Mike Gesicki and Troy Apke got together for another installment of NFL players exchanging jerseys.

When Apke posted a picture of him and Gesicki, he paid homage to popular State College bar Primanti Bros. and declared themselves as “1st team pman” members during their time as college athletes.

Continuing the tradition of Nittany Lions swapping jerseys, the two have more than just the connection of being Penn Staters. Both played their entire Penn State football careers together, and were drafted two rounds apart in the 2018 NFL draft, respectively. It goes without saying the highlights of their time in Happy Valley was the team’s Big Ten Championship their junior year in 2016.

Gesicki, a second-year tight end who has yet to receive consistent playing time in the NFL, put together a three-catch performance that resulted in a team-leading 51 yards.

Apke, a safety, played his season high in snaps yesterday, but didn’t record a tackle or sack. However, he did manage to lay this hit down on his old friend.

Troy Apke getting some rare snaps on defense. Physical jam on the TE. Close to the 5-yard space that contact is allowed, but gets away with it #Redskins pic.twitter.com/k5ngknokp5 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2019

Although, judging by the picture, Apke and Gesicki seem to have made up, they might still need to settle this one over a few Drunk Ducks the next time they’re both in town.

