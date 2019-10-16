Nittanyville Orders ‘Unexpected Tear Down’ Due To Heavy Winds
Nittanyville’s planned weeklong in anticipation of this weekend’s White Out against Michigan has been halted due to heavy winds expected in the area, an email to campers said Wednesday.
The email asked campers to report to Gate A as soon as possible to tear down their tents and remove all belongings. Campers can move their tents to Medlar Field’s concourse for the time being and then return them to outside Gate A once conditions are deemed safe enough.
As part of the full week of events, the tent-village’s annual slam dunk contest was originally scheduled for tonight, but club representatives said all of tonight’s events have been canceled. They hope to reopen by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Winds currently sit around 15 miles per hour, according to AccuWeather, but they’re expected to get as high as 35 miles per hour overnight and remain high throughout Thursday. Gusts aren’t forecasted to drop below 10 miles per hour until Friday morning.
We’ll update this post as more information becomes available and when Nittanyville reopens.
