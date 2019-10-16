Tom Mosser’s ‘WEART’ Show Coming To Town October 19

Tom Mosser, an alumnus and Pittsburgh-based artist, will ring in White Out weekend when he hosts his “WEART” show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19 at the Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery.

Mosser features Penn State-themed art items in almost all of his work. An acrylic painting of Saquon Barkley is just one of the pieces that will be on display this weekend. The massive 48″ by 60″ painting uses a Jackson Pollock-inspired loop technique to create the gorgeous circular lines seen in the painting.

Courtesy of Tom Mosser Art

Mosser is also known for painting alongside his golden retriever Lucas while using new and innovative techniques apart from the paintbrush. In this particular painting, which will also be on display for the “WEART” show, he used a football.

For his famous football technique, Mosser dips the football into colors like the beloved blue and white and pats it onto the canvas. He also uses broomsticks to further the loop technique and create a breathtaking drip effect on the painting.

Checking out the display of Mosser’s Penn State-themed artwork is a great way to start off the White Out, before or after dropping by the College GameDay set up on the HUB lawn.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

