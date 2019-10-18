Penn State Warns Fans of Counterfeit Tickets for White Out Game

Saturday night’s game between Penn State and Michigan is a hot ticket, and the university is warning fans to be wary of just where they get those tickets from.

According to the Penn State athletic department, university officials have notified law enforcement of counterfeit tickets for the game being sold in the secondary market. Fans should be cautious of “illegally reproduced single-game tickets purchased from non-authorized sources,” for the White Out game, a Penn State press release said.

“Due to these incidents and the tremendous interest in the Oct. 19 contest between No. 7 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan, Intercollegiate Athletics encourages fans buying tickets to only purchase them through Penn State authorized sources,” the university advised.

The Penn State Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com, which offers verified resale, are the only authorized ticket sources for all Penn State varsity sports events. Fans who buy tickets through any other source assume the risk that the ticket may be invalid.

Anyone who attempts to enter Beaver Stadium with a ticket that has a counterfeit or invalid bar code will be denied entry.

Penn State and Michigan kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. ABC will broadcast the game.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

