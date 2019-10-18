Saquon Barkley To Play Sunday vs. Arizona Cardinals

After a three-game absence due to injury, former Penn State football star Saquon Barkley will return to the New York Giants’ lineup Sunday for the team’s home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The former second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft sustained a high ankle sprain in a week three win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recorded 10 yards on eight carries and 27 yards on four receptions before exiting the game during the second quarter.

The injury put the star running back in a walking boot and on crutches, and the prognosis was that he would be sidelined between four to six weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Giants enter this matchup against the Cardinals with a 2-4 record, and sit at third place in the NFC East — just one game ahead of the last-place Washington Redskins. Barkley leads the Giants in rushing with 237 yards on 37 carries and one touchdown this season, and his return could prove pivotal in New York’s fight for postseason contention.

