Investigative Reporter Julie K. Brown To Speak In Schwab Auditorium

Award-winning journalist Julie K. Brown will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 in Schwab Auditorium.

Brown is an investigative reporter for the Miami Herald best known for uncovering the plea deal that allowed Jeffrey Epstein to evade federal charges related to the sex trafficking of girls. Her work helped lead officials to Epstein’s eventual arrest last summer.

She will be sharing examples of her work and engaging in question-and-answer sessions at the event. Prior to working as a reporter for the Miami Herald, Brown worked at the Philadelphia Daily News and other news outlets in Philadelphia. She graduated from Temple University.

Brown has received numerous awards for her work as a reporter. She won the George Polk Award and the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights Story of the Year in 2014 for her series regarding abuse and corruption in Florida prisons.

Brown is speaking as a part of the annual Foster-Foreman Conference of Distinguished Writers. Ken Dilanian, who writes for various NBC News platforms, will also speak as part of the conference. He will be speaking at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, October 24, in Freeman Auditorium.

