Sheetz Social Media Stans Penn State Football

Kevin Cacela | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/21/19 4:18 am

Sheetz may’ve taken the upper hand in the ongoing campus debate between it and Wawa and that divides Pennsylvanians contentiously.

During Saturday’s game between Penn State and Michigan, Sheetz’s official account had a series of tweets that highlighted which way its assorted app platters (or least its social media staff) were leaning during the White Out.

The tweet pointing out that Michigan not having a Sheetz appears to be part of a larger campaign from the gas station/convenience store/all-hours-a-day food juggernaut. In addition to the tweet, Sheetz also ran what seems like a branded Snapchat filter inside the stadium that noted the time and another reasons Michigan still sucks.

As it turns out, according to a quick LinkedIn search, two of Sheetz’s social media managers/coordinators are Penn State alumni and a third holds a certificate from the university, so it’s fair to assume what side the team falls on.

This all shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, though. After all, the company is based 45 minutes away in Altoona.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

