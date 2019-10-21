Sheetz Social Media Stans Penn State Football

Sheetz may’ve taken the upper hand in the ongoing campus debate between it and Wawa and that divides Pennsylvanians contentiously.

During Saturday’s game between Penn State and Michigan, Sheetz’s official account had a series of tweets that highlighted which way its assorted app platters (or least its social media staff) were leaning during the White Out.

We put the Z in Lawnboyz — Trick or Sheetz (@sheetz) October 20, 2019

It's 11:11 and Michigan still doesn't have a Sheetz — Trick or Sheetz (@sheetz) October 20, 2019

The tweet pointing out that Michigan not having a Sheetz appears to be part of a larger campaign from the gas station/convenience store/all-hours-a-day food juggernaut. In addition to the tweet, Sheetz also ran what seems like a branded Snapchat filter inside the stadium that noted the time and another reasons Michigan still sucks.

Technically the truth — Trick or Sheetz (@sheetz) October 20, 2019

As it turns out, according to a quick LinkedIn search, two of Sheetz’s social media managers/coordinators are Penn State alumni and a third holds a certificate from the university, so it’s fair to assume what side the team falls on.

This all shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, though. After all, the company is based 45 minutes away in Altoona.

