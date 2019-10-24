Five Beaver Canyon Apartment Buildings Sold For $102 Million

Five apartment buildings located on West Beaver Avenue were sold for $102 million, according to records from the Centre County Recorder of Deeds office.

Core State College Beaver, LLC purchased four of the five properties — Alexander Court, Beaver Hill, Cedarbrook, and Garner Court — for a combined total of $94 million from former owners AW & Sons Enterprise, LP. The fifth property, the Diplomat, was purchased for $8 million from Helix Enterprises.

The transaction, which was finalized last Friday, October 18, was first reported by the Centre County Gazette.

Deed documents list Core State College Beaver, LLC’s address as the same as that of Core Spaces, a real estate development company that acquires, develops, and manages college-town properties.

Core Spaces’s career page also lists several open positions, including listings for a chief engineer and property manager, in State College.

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

