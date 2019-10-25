The Official Penn State vs. Michigan State Drinking Game

No. 6 Penn State is headed to East Lansing to take on Michigan State this weekend.

If you know anything about the Nittany Lions during the past couple of years, you know that the Spartans are known for upsetting James Franklin’s team and ruining its season — even when it’s least expected. Hopefully, Saturday afternoon’s game won’t cause any nightmare-ish flashbacks of years past, but you never know.

In case things go bad this weekend, at least you’ll have this game to help get you through. Drink up, Penn State.

For every time ABC shows the Land-Grant Trophy, take a shot as tribute to its beauty.

Once you stop admiring the Land Grant Trophy’s stern wooden hull, you’ve probably had enough shots, so take a nice baby sip for each time it’s shown instead.

Any time Clifford throws the ball to KJ Hamler, take a sip of your drink. Take a shot with your best buddy if the ball connects with Hamler. Buddies and tuddies , we’re here for them.

, we’re here for them. Chug your drink constantly for every offensive drive until Noah Cain is used.

If you can overhear a “Fuck Penn State” cheer from the Michigan State crowd, make a toast both to going to the most-hated school in the country.

Take a looooooong chug anytime they mention Penn State choking against Michigan State over the past two years.

If the Nittany Lions win, finish your drink. Huzzah! The curse is lifted.

If Penn State loses the game, take a shot. You’re gonna need it.

As always, enjoy the game and drink responsibly.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.