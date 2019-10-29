Antonio Shelton Suspended For Minnesota Game

Penn State football will be without defensive lineman Antonio Shelton for its top-15 match-up again Minnesota next weekend, James Franklin announced at his weekly media availability Tuesday.

Shelton was suspended after he allegedly spit at a Michigan State player in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. He was ejected immediately after the act, which drew one of three unsportsmanlike conduct calls against the Nittany Lions that afternoon.

Antonio Shelton has been suspended for one game following his actions during the fourth quarter of the Michigan State game. pic.twitter.com/v0OH3L2NTk — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 29, 2019

Franklin didn’t elaborate much on the suspension after announcing it, although in his post-game press conference this weekend, he expressed his disapproval.

“I’m not happy at all with any of those things. We had a very direct conversation in the locker room about those things,” he said. “It was an emotional game, and I’m not going to make excuses. We’re going to own it all. That’s not who we are, and that’s not who we will be.”

Shelton apologized for his ejection on Twitter after the game.

“I would like to apologize for my actions during tonight’s game. That was extremely selfish behavior,” he said. “I misrepresented my coach, my school and my team. That’s not who we are and that’s not who I am. I represent more than myself, this won’t happen again.”

The NCAA’s rulebook states that a player must be ejected after they take two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which effectively makes the first unsportsmanlike foul serve as a warning. Shelton hadn’t been assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty prior to his ejection, so the referees determined that the foul was serious enough to warrant an immediate ejection from the game.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.