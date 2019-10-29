Antonio Shelton Suspended For Minnesota Game
Penn State football will be without defensive lineman Antonio Shelton for its top-15 match-up again Minnesota next weekend, James Franklin announced at his weekly media availability Tuesday.
Shelton was suspended after he allegedly spit at a Michigan State player in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. He was ejected immediately after the act, which drew one of three unsportsmanlike conduct calls against the Nittany Lions that afternoon.
Franklin didn’t elaborate much on the suspension after announcing it, although in his post-game press conference this weekend, he expressed his disapproval.
“I’m not happy at all with any of those things. We had a very direct conversation in the locker room about those things,” he said. “It was an emotional game, and I’m not going to make excuses. We’re going to own it all. That’s not who we are, and that’s not who we will be.”
Shelton apologized for his ejection on Twitter after the game.
“I would like to apologize for my actions during tonight’s game. That was extremely selfish behavior,” he said. “I misrepresented my coach, my school and my team. That’s not who we are and that’s not who I am. I represent more than myself, this won’t happen again.”
The NCAA’s rulebook states that a player must be ejected after they take two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which effectively makes the first unsportsmanlike foul serve as a warning. Shelton hadn’t been assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty prior to his ejection, so the referees determined that the foul was serious enough to warrant an immediate ejection from the game.
