Miles Sanders Rings Liberty Bell Ahead Of Sixers-Timberwolves Game
Well, folks. Miles Sanders officially trusts the process.
Eagles rookie and former Penn State running back Miles Sanders took part in the Philadelphia 76ers’ pregame ritual of ringing the Liberty Bell ahead of the team’s showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night.
The bell-ringing ceremony began a few years back and has featured a variety of Philly legends ranging from Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to Flyers mascot and Penn State Altoona graduate Gritty.
Sanders’ half-court appearance was just the latest in a recent string of public praise for the Eagles rookie. He made his mark in the Birds’ recent 31-13 win over the Buffalo Bills with a slick 65-yard touchdown — the longest rushing score by an Eagles player since 2013.
Sanders also appeared at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia this week to cheer up some of the hospital’s kids. He and his fellow Eagles rookies, including former teammate Shareef Miller, dressed up in Halloween costumes for the occasion.
And, if we’re being honest, Sanders absolutely rocked that Thor costume (as seen in the third picture of the above tweet). Who knew golden locks would look so good on him?
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
P.S. I Love You: A Letter Of Thanks To The Harry Potter Room
The Harry Potter Room is my lighthouse on a stormy night, calling me home when my work just keeps piling up.
Penn State Granted ‘Happy Valley’ Trademark For Apparel
Nearly a year after applying to protect “Happy Valley,” Penn State was granted the trademark by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Tuesday.
Send this to a friend
Comments