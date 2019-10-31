Things To Do This Bye Weekend In State College

All is quiet in State College as Penn State football heads into its second bye week of the season before facing No. 13 Minnesota.

With no game to watch, some may be left wondering how to fill the voids in their hearts that seeing Sean Clifford throw touchdowns to KJ Hamler can normally fill. However, there are a few things around State College that can keep you occupied.

Hike Mount Nittany

Yes, hiking Mount Nittany is what everyone and their mother tells you to do on a weekend when you have time. But, with winter rolling in fast, the time to take advantage of this opportunity is limited. So, enjoy the nature and the trails that are available to hikers for free at any time in the daylight.

If you’ve already done the Mount Nittany thing, check out Musser Gap or one of the many other awesome parks within a short drive.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market is held every Friday on Locust Lane from 11:30 to 5:30 p.m. You can pick up all kinds of fresh produce and a variety of sweet treats from brownies and lemon bars to pumpkin bread and banana bread.

You can also make your own bouquet or take home some succulents. Whether you spend 15 minutes or an hour at the farmers market, it’s a good way to support local merchants and eat fresh.

Men’s Hockey vs. Wisconsin

While you may not be able to cheer on football this weekend, you can cheer on the hockey team Friday night at 6 p.m. when it takes on Wisconsin at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State Women’s Soccer vs. Iowa

On Sunday, the women’s soccer team will begin its journey in the Big Ten Tournament at home against Iowa. The game’s kick-off time is at 1 p.m.

This is a top-five matchup with Penn State ranked No. 4 and Iowa ranked No. 5. The Park Avenue Army will be loud and ready to go giving you another outlet to use all of the energy bottled up throughout the week for Penn State football.

