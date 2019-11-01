State College Police Investigating Hit-And-Run At Beaver Avenue-Barnard Street Intersection

The State College Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred Wednesday at the intersection of South Barnard Street and West Beaver Avenue, according to a release.

A pickup truck struck a pedestrian while she was crossing the street at the intersection around 8:18 p.m., leaving her with non-life threatening injuries. The truck did not stop, and continued to travel east on Beaver Avenue.

The truck was described as dark colored with a sticker possibly bearing a white circle on its bumper.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150. The department can also be reached by email, and accepts anonymous tips on its website.

