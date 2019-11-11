[Photo Story] South Asian Student Association, Indian Graduate Student Association Host Diwali Celebration At Alumni Hall
Penn State’s South Asian Student Association partnered with the Indian Graduate Student Association to host an energetic celebration of Diwali Sunday, November 11.
Vibrant displays and artwork illuminated Alumni Hall in celebration of the Hindi festival of light, which took place officially on October 27.
Guests enjoyed performances from Bollywood singers ARJUN and Mickey Singh as well as DJ Divyesh Khatri.
Several student dance groups also performed in at the event, including Natya, Sher Bhangra, and JaDhoom.
