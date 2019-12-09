PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

THON

[Photo Story] 2019 THON Family Carnival

Cece McCarthy | Onward State
By Cece McCarthy
12/9/19 4:07 am

Friends, families, and volunteers gathered in the White Building on Sunday for a day filled with games, performances, and lots of fun at THON’s annual Family Carnival.

THON orgs made posters for their respective kids and families to brighten up the White Building’s drab walls.

Tailgating runs in the blood of every Penn Stater, so it was no surprise to see cornhole throughout the festivities.

Kids of all ages took to the stage to play a round of Family Feud.

Would any THON event be complete without a little dancing? Some of THON 2019’s dancer relations captains stopped by to perform the 2019 line dance.

Attendees were encouraged to write what THON means to them on a large chalkboard to promote positivity and good vibes.

The festivities culminated when THON revealed its 2020 logo, which features two astronauts holding hands on the rings of Saturn.

Cece McCarthy

