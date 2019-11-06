[Photo Story] HUB Opens Exhibit In Honor Of Osaze Osagie

The HUB Gallery is featuring an art exhibit in honor of Osaze Osagie, a local resident who died of multiple gunshot wounds earlier this year, this week. The exhibition, which opened Tuesday and is on display in the HUB until November 7, is titled, “Osaze Was A Freedom Fighter.”

State College Police were called to Osagie’s residence to serve a mental health warrant last spring, before police tased and shot Osagie. No charges were filed against the officers in the death of Osaze Osagie, but many community members took issue with the police’s use of force.

Below are a collection of pictures from the exhibit.

Artists Xali Zúñiga and Ciara Newton speak about curation and offer open discussion.

Rudy Shepherd | Osaze Osagie

Marissa Baez | Playhouse

Harrison Moenich | Pantaleo, Shelby

Esmeralda Perez Tamiz | Despuración

Xalli Zúñiga | Con nosotros no se juega

Sophia Capaldi | Drawing of Osaze

Alejandra Siek | Criminal

Ciara Newton | White People and Tiki Torches

Kiki Cooper | Beautiful Disruption

Bruxas Bruxas | We Are Not, looping video

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Penn State Football Ranked No. 4 In First College Football Playoff Top 25 Poll Of 2019 The Nittany Lions will begin this season as a top-five team in the College Football Playoff’s first rankings of the 2019 season.