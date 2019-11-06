[Photo Story] HUB Opens Exhibit In Honor Of Osaze Osagie
The HUB Gallery is featuring an art exhibit in honor of Osaze Osagie, a local resident who died of multiple gunshot wounds earlier this year, this week. The exhibition, which opened Tuesday and is on display in the HUB until November 7, is titled, “Osaze Was A Freedom Fighter.”
State College Police were called to Osagie’s residence to serve a mental health warrant last spring, before police tased and shot Osagie. No charges were filed against the officers in the death of Osaze Osagie, but many community members took issue with the police’s use of force.
Below are a collection of pictures from the exhibit.
