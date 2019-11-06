PSU news by
[Photo Story] HUB Opens Exhibit In Honor Of Osaze Osagie

Cece McCarthy | Onward State
By Cece McCarthy
11/6/19 4:01 am

The HUB Gallery is featuring an art exhibit in honor of Osaze Osagie, a local resident who died of multiple gunshot wounds earlier this year, this week. The exhibition, which opened Tuesday and is on display in the HUB until November 7, is titled, “Osaze Was A Freedom Fighter.”

State College Police were called to Osagie’s residence to serve a mental health warrant last spring, before police tased and shot Osagie. No charges were filed against the officers in the death of Osaze Osagie, but many community members took issue with the police’s use of force.

Below are a collection of pictures from the exhibit.

Artists Xali Zúñiga and Ciara Newton speak about curation and offer open discussion.
Rudy Shepherd | Osaze Osagie
Marissa Baez | Playhouse
Harrison Moenich | Pantaleo, Shelby
Esmeralda Perez Tamiz | Despuración
Xalli Zúñiga | Con nosotros no se juega
Sophia Capaldi | Drawing of Osaze
Alejandra Siek | Criminal
Ciara Newton | White People and Tiki Torches
Kiki Cooper | Beautiful Disruption
Bruxas Bruxas | We Are Not, looping video

Cece McCarthy

