Penn State Hoops Adds Four New Recruits To Class Of 2020

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Patrick Chambers introduced four new recruits Wednesday who will all join the Nittany Lions’ top-40 2020 recruiting class. Caleb Dorsey, D.J. Gordon, Dallion Johnson and Valdir Manuel all signed their national letters of intent and secured their enrollment at Penn State.

Chambers is particularly excited about this class, and commends the effort off his whole recruiting staff.

“We’re excited about this class for so many reasons,” said Chambers. “We’ve got a group of young men joining our Penn State family with their individual talents and skills who will be part of a something bigger…”

Caleb Dorsey is a three-star recruit from Pottstown, who had verbally committed to Penn State earlier this year. Dorsey is a 6’7″, 200-pound small forward who also received offers from Appalachian State, Lehigh, and Georgetown, amongst others. Dorsey led The Hill School to a PAISAA state championship, putting on some impressive double-double performances.

D.J. Gordon is also a three-star recruit who verbally committed to Penn State in October, following a visit on September 13. The 6’5″, 175-pound shooting guard is ranked as the second-best recruit from Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports.com. Gordon had received offers from 20 schools including Iowa and Cincinnati, thanks to his average of 17 points and eight rebounds as a junior at First Love Christian Academy.

Dallion Johnson was the first verbal commit of the 2020 class, as he chose Penn State over schools such as Brown and Boston University in July. Johnson is a three-star, 6’2″, 175-pound shooting guard, and is ranked as the No. 1 recruit from the state of Massachusetts by 247Sports.com. He attends Phillips Acadamey in Andover, MA, and averaged an impressive 20.2 points per game as a junior.

The last recruit from this Wednesday bunch is Valdir Manuel, who also had previously verbally committed in October. Manuel hails from Elizabethtown, New Jersey, where he’s played center for the two-year junior college, Harcum. He comes in at 6’8″, 210 pounds, and will Join the Nittany Lions in 2020 after finishing his final year at Harcum. Manuel is the No. 6 ranked junior college recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

In addition to being a top 40 national recruiting class, the 2020 class for the Nittany Lions is ranked No. 6 in the Big Ten, a big improvement from a No. 12 ranking in 2019. The current Penn State team will tip off against Georgetown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as it tries to improve to 3-0.

