NRT Presents: Other Desert Cities
Just in time for the start of the holiday season, No Refund Theatre presents Other Desert Cities. The eighth installment of NRT is directed by Blake Pierson and Zachery Kelly, both of whom are making their directing debuts.
The cast is small, but that doesn’t take away from the endless amount of talent found on stage. Members of the cast include Lyndsey Carr, Sam Fremin, Emma Cagle, Marley Bradner, and Kiran Pandey.
The play begins with Brooke Wyeth returning home to the desert of Palm Springs, California for Christmas after being away for six years in New York. Her return is triggering plenty of arguments between Brooke, her mother, Polly, and father, Lyman about her being away. The quarrels are broken up by the jokes from Brooke’s brother, Trip, and her alcoholic Aunt Silda.
Brooke presents her new book that she has written to her family on Christmas Eve. The book turns out to be a memoir commemorating her brother, Henry, who is being blamed for a tragic event. Henry took his own life after the event, but his body was never found.
The memoir stirs up more problems within the Wyeth household and eventually leads to the unveiling of a few family secrets.
The play is a certainly exciting. The tension between family members is well-played. At times scenes can seem so intense, but audience members will be able to count on Sam Fremin’s and Emma Cagle’s character to bring hints of comedy to the situation at hand.
Showings of Other Desert Cities will start at 8 p.m. and run from Thursday, November 14 through Saturday, November 16 in 111 Forum. Admission is free as always.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Staff Picks: The Best Flow In Penn State Athletics
With so many amazing flows across Penn State sports, our staff decided to make its case for which Nittany Lion has the best hair.
[Photo Story] THON Celebrates 100 Days ‘Til THON
THON is now less than 100 days away and the organization celebrated the occasion with its annual “100 Days ‘Til THON” event in the HUB Wednesday.
Send this to a friend
Comments