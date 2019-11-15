PSU news by
Board Of Trustees Committee Recommends Authorization Of $60 Million West Campus Parking Garage

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
11/15/19 4:12 am

The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business, and Capital Planning recommended the approval of the plans for a $60.57 million road connection project and parking garage at its meeting Thursday.

The plans include an extension of White Course Drive and two CATA bus stops. The ground floor will also feature a “bicycle work shop,” and its roof will be solar-panel compatible, according to a release.

The parking garage is part of a larger College of Engineering master plan. The master plan will invest over $300 million into the college’s facilities, and will move many of its teaching and research buildings to west campus.

Plans for the garage have reportedly been included in construction plans for the past 20 years.

The Board of Trustees will vote to approve the committee’s recommendation at its all-Board meeting Friday.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

