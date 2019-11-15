Board Of Trustees Committee Recommends Authorization Of $60 Million West Campus Parking Garage
The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business, and Capital Planning recommended the approval of the plans for a $60.57 million road connection project and parking garage at its meeting Thursday.
The plans include an extension of White Course Drive and two CATA bus stops. The ground floor will also feature a “bicycle work shop,” and its roof will be solar-panel compatible, according to a release.
The parking garage is part of a larger College of Engineering master plan. The master plan will invest over $300 million into the college’s facilities, and will move many of its teaching and research buildings to west campus.
Plans for the garage have reportedly been included in construction plans for the past 20 years.
The Board of Trustees will vote to approve the committee’s recommendation at its all-Board meeting Friday.
