Penn State Women’s Soccer Defeats Stony Brook 3-1 In First NCAA Tournament Match

Penn State women’s soccer (16-6-1) came back from a one-goal deficit to defeat Stony Brook (14-6-1) 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday evening.

World Cup Champions Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher were on hand to see head coach Erica Dambach’s side overcome a sluggish first half to score three unanswered goals after the break.

Frankie Tagliaferri and Sam Coffey scored the equalizer and go-ahead goal, respectively, in less than a minute. Kerry Abello tacked on an insurance goal 13 minutes later, and the Nittany Lions booked a place in the next round of the NCAA Tournament with professional defending.

How It Happened

In the early stages of Friday’s match, Penn State played as every team wants to play. Kaleigh Riehl, making her 99th consecutive start, and Caitlin Haislip looked confident in defense and possession. Ally Schlegel was testing goalkeeper Sofia Manner, Sam Coffey was shooting from free kicks, and Frankie Tagliaferri was driving through midfield with the ball on her foot.

Then Paula Petri smashed a bouncing ball past a frozen Amanda Dennis, and the flow of the match changed completely.

The Nittany Lions wasted clear chances, turned the ball over in the defensive third, and couldn’t find the final pass. Their confidence turned into a doubt that they seemed to have extinguished after a loss to Wisconsin nine games ago. When Fanny Gotesson cracked a shot off Dennis’ crossbar in the 32nd minute, it was clear that Penn State’s path to the next round would be uphill.



Sam Coffey continued to make dangerous runs forward and Laura Suero battled Jillian Unkenholz on the right, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t find an equalizer and entered the break down 1-0.

Penn State has formed a habit of shattering the opposite team’s momentum with a single moment this season, and the trend continued Friday evening. In the 49th minute, Ally Schlegel transformed from goal scorer to provider, turning excellently near midfield and setting up Frankie Tagliaferri’s clinical equalizer. Less than 50 seconds later, she backheeled the ball to Coffey, who drove into the penalty area and finished past Manner to put Penn State in the lead.

BACK-TO-BACK ATTACK FOR PENN STATE!



The Nittany Lions grab the lead after two quick scores to start the second half.#NCAASoccer | @pennstatewsoc pic.twitter.com/Iji8zduLaV — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

The game was turned on its head in less than a minute, and Penn State began to have fun once again. Linnehan sped past defenders on the wing while Schlegel battled with her markers and kept the ball. By the time Kerry Abello blasted the third goal past Manner in the 63rd minute, the Seawolves were chasing shadows and the Nittany Lions were in control.

The match settled into a predictable equilibrium after Abello’s goal. Penn State controlled the ball and struck occasionally on the counter attack, while Stony Brook tried to push forward and create some sort of offensive opportunity. But the Nittany Lions held fast against their sporadic attacks, and sealed a 3-1 win over the Seawolves.

Player of the Match

Sam Coffey| Junior|Attacking Midfielder

Coffey’s stamina and skill were on full display against the Seawolves. She produced several momentum-changing moments for the Nittany Lions, including the go-ahead goal.

What’s Next?

Penn State will host the winner of Arizona and TCU in the next round of the tournament on November 22 or November 23.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Penn State Football’s Bowl-Game Predictor From winning out and storming into the Playoff to stumbling into the Outback Bowl, use our bowl-game predictor to test various chaos theories and help forecast where you’ll be spending New Year’s.