Condom Balloons, Penn State Football: A Match Made In Heaven

The star of Saturday’s game between Penn State wasn’t Journey Brown who ran for 100 yards, including one 35-yard touchdown. It also wasn’t Sean Clifford who had three total touchdowns. And it wasn’t even Ricky Rahne who called a masterful drive that burned through the clock for most of the fourth quarter and ended in a touchdown.

It was whoever kept blowing up condoms into balloons and letting them float through the stadium, with some even reaching the field where they’d pop upon landing. Fans cheered any time one went airborne and continued to punch them like beach balls to keep them afloat.

It was one of the weirdest phenomena I’ve ever seen in the student section, as the handful or so that were launched captivated fans’ attention more so than some of the game’s more lifeless stages.

While we’re wondering whether condom balloons are about to become the new shaker and a permanent part of gameday in Happy Valley, we also started to imagine how they’d look alongside some of Penn State’s players and iconic images — just to get an idea if this relationship has the potential to be something special.

The answer is most definitely yes. Let’s get on branding them for next season.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

