The Good Life: What It’s Like To Watch Penn State Football From The Presidential Suite

On most gamedays, I find myself waking up early, cracking open up a beer, and heading to the tailgate fields to get ready to watch Penn State football from the student section.

As much as I enjoy this routine and the view from the student section, this Saturday I had the chance to watch the game from the President’s Suite.

I didn’t really know what to except when I first walked into the box. It was like watching a football game in heaven, but I didn’t want to embarrass myself in front of the other guests. In the student section all you need to do to make friends is yell “Fuck Indiana!”

That doesn’t exactly work when you’re a few rows behind Eric Barron.

It turned out to be a nice change of pace. Watching the game in a heated box rather than sitting in the cold with 22,000 mostly drunk students yelling out complaints was an enjoyable vacation. I usually need to battle my way to the chicken basket stand and hope that I remember where I’ve been standing. Instead, on Saturday, I ate from a three-course buffet rounded off. Fuck yeah.

Noon games are always tough so I hit the coffee stand first. After making a comment about the running back by-committee strategy Penn State implements in their offense, I found myself talking to an ex-CEO. Having no clue who I was talking to at first, I tried to sound intelligent as we struck up a conversation about the offense. This is much easier to pull off when you’re talking to a hammered student.

There were meats and crackers to munch on alongside a tasty grilled cheese. I followed up that meal with some alfredo tortellini, the second course, and a little Creamery ice cream to top it off.

Halftime rolled around, and I didn’t have to fight through a huge crowd to reach the bathroom. There was a high-quality restroom just down the hallway from the suite.

As thrilling as navigating through a sea of fellow students at halftime is, that situation was pretty nice. And instead of having to stand on those benches the whole time to watch the game, there were some comfortable chairs to sit in.

While Penn State does have one of the best student sections in the country, watching the game from a box was an amazing experience. I walked out warm, well-fed, and happy as Penn State knocked off No. 24 Indiana 34-27 and President Barron waved goodbye as all the pleased alumni headed for the exit.

Max Tolson Max is a junior majoring in print journalism. He hails from the small town of Millsboro, DE and loves to watch the Eagles and Penn State wrestling. Follow him on twitter @TolsonMax or send emails to [email protected]

