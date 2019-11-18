WWE Live Returning To Bryce Jordan Center On February 29
WWE Live will return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, February 29, the arena announced on Twitter Monday morning.
The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. that night. Unlike other WWE events, this one isn’t broadcast on TV, which means the action doesn’t (and won’t) take a break throughout the night. WWE Live annually features dozens of wrestling stars, many of whom use the show as a testing ground for new moves, gimmicks, and stunts.
Tickets for this year’s show go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Ticket sales for BJC Insiders will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, coinciding with WWE and Ticketmaster presales.
The wrestling spectacle has made a number of stops in Happy Valley before, including in 2014, 2016, and 2018. It joins a star-studded lineup of BJC acts including the 2020 United States Olympic Trials and the Harlem Globetrotters.
