WWE Live Returning To Bryce Jordan Center On February 29

WWE Live will return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, February 29, the arena announced on Twitter Monday morning.

JUST ANNOUNCED



@WWE LIVE is coming back to the @JordanCenter on Saturday, February 29th!



Tickets go ON SALE this Friday at 10am: https://t.co/mWnamlzN4J#WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/UZR0N56PoK — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) November 18, 2019

The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. that night. Unlike other WWE events, this one isn’t broadcast on TV, which means the action doesn’t (and won’t) take a break throughout the night. WWE Live annually features dozens of wrestling stars, many of whom use the show as a testing ground for new moves, gimmicks, and stunts.

Tickets for this year’s show go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Ticket sales for BJC Insiders will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, coinciding with WWE and Ticketmaster presales.

The wrestling spectacle has made a number of stops in Happy Valley before, including in 2014, 2016, and 2018. It joins a star-studded lineup of BJC acts including the 2020 United States Olympic Trials and the Harlem Globetrotters.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Andy Mollenauer Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

Condom Balloons, Penn State Football: A Match Made In Heaven Penn State’s game against Indiana gave us one of the weirdest phenomena we didn’t know we needed in the student section.