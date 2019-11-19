PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Alum Donates $250,000 For New University Art Museum

Staff | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
11/19/19 4:07 am

Alumnus Bill Jaffe recently donated $250,000 to Penn State for the construction of an expansive new campus art museum, according to a release.

The donation is one of many Jaffe has given to the university over the years in an attempt to support the arts and encourage others to follow suit.

The new museum will replace the Palmer Museum of Art and will be located at the Arboretum. The new location will offer nearly twice the exhibition space of the current building to accommodate a wider array of traveling exhibitions and Penn State’s ever-growing art collection. Flexible indoor event spaces and an outdoor terrace are other exciting additions to the space.

Over the years, Jaffe has set up nearly 20 scholarships and endowments across the university. His recent donation to the new art museum is just one of many contributions he has made in support of the arts.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a senior from the ever-popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Emma

Penn State W.O.R.D.S. To Host Grand Slam Competition

Every year, 12 student-poets compete for one of four spots on Penn State’s CUPSI (College Unions Poetry Slam Invitational) team.

Bang For Your Buck: Comparing Downtown Beer Prices

Nittany MinitMart Re-Opens With Sale Of Beer And Wine

Condom Balloons, Penn State Football: A Match Made In Heaven

Penn State’s game against Indiana gave us one of the weirdest phenomena we didn’t know we needed in the student section.

Go Underground With The Nittany Grotto Caving Club

What goes on at this 70-year-old club?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend