Alum Donates $250,000 For New University Art Museum
Alumnus Bill Jaffe recently donated $250,000 to Penn State for the construction of an expansive new campus art museum, according to a release.
The donation is one of many Jaffe has given to the university over the years in an attempt to support the arts and encourage others to follow suit.
The new museum will replace the Palmer Museum of Art and will be located at the Arboretum. The new location will offer nearly twice the exhibition space of the current building to accommodate a wider array of traveling exhibitions and Penn State’s ever-growing art collection. Flexible indoor event spaces and an outdoor terrace are other exciting additions to the space.
Over the years, Jaffe has set up nearly 20 scholarships and endowments across the university. His recent donation to the new art museum is just one of many contributions he has made in support of the arts.
