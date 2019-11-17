PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Football Stays Put At No. 9 In AP Top 25 Poll

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/17/19 2:02 pm

Penn State football checked in at the No. 9 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 34-27 at Beaver Stadium following their loss to Minnesota last weekend. Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns — including a 38-yard rushing score and the game-sealing touchdown from a yard out — and Penn State’s rushing attack combined to post 192 yards against the Hoosiers. Journey Brown led the charge with 100 yards on the ground for the second consecutive week. Elsewhere, Penn State’s secondary continued to struggle by allowing 371 passing yards and a touchdown to Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey.

James Franklin’s program extended its stretch of consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 poll to 53. Penn State holds the fifth-longest active stretch of week’s in the AP Top 25 poll behind Alabama (192 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (126), Clemson (81), and Oklahoma (56). The team’s season-high ranking in the poll was No. 5 after beginning the season at No. 15.

In addition to this week’s AP Top 25 poll, Penn State made a two-spot jump to No. 9 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions fell six spots to No. 11 after losing to Minnesota, and their peak in that poll was No. 5 after earning the No. 14 spot in the preseason. Penn State also checked in at No. 9 in last week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

No. 9 Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) will battle No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon and be broadcast nationally on FOX, and College GameDay will be in town for the contest, as well.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

No. 8 Penn State Hockey Comes From Behind In 6-3 Victory Over Minnesota

Penn State went 3-1 down in the second period, but five unanswered goals gave the Nittany Lions their first road sweep of the 2019-20 season.

College GameDay To Air From Columbus Prior To Penn State-Ohio State Clash

Nate Sucese Becomes Penn State Hockey’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer

Happy Birthday To Us: Onward State Turns 11

It started with a 29-word post that was titled “Rumor mill.” The result, 11 years later? The most-followed student media organization in the world.

Nate Sucese Becomes Penn State Hockey’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer

Sucese broke Andrew Sturtz’s program record of 54 goals against Minnesota on Saturday night.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend