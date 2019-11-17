Penn State Football Stays Put At No. 9 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football checked in at the No. 9 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 34-27 at Beaver Stadium following their loss to Minnesota last weekend. Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns — including a 38-yard rushing score and the game-sealing touchdown from a yard out — and Penn State’s rushing attack combined to post 192 yards against the Hoosiers. Journey Brown led the charge with 100 yards on the ground for the second consecutive week. Elsewhere, Penn State’s secondary continued to struggle by allowing 371 passing yards and a touchdown to Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey.

James Franklin’s program extended its stretch of consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 poll to 53. Penn State holds the fifth-longest active stretch of week’s in the AP Top 25 poll behind Alabama (192 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (126), Clemson (81), and Oklahoma (56). The team’s season-high ranking in the poll was No. 5 after beginning the season at No. 15.

In addition to this week’s AP Top 25 poll, Penn State made a two-spot jump to No. 9 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions fell six spots to No. 11 after losing to Minnesota, and their peak in that poll was No. 5 after earning the No. 14 spot in the preseason. Penn State also checked in at No. 9 in last week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

No. 9 Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) will battle No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon and be broadcast nationally on FOX, and College GameDay will be in town for the contest, as well.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino