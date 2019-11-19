Smash Or Pass: The Nittany Lion’s Outfits

Penn State has a diverse student body of many different backgrounds and opinions.

Sure, we don’t all always agree, but no matter which side you fall on in the Sheetz vs. Wawa debate, whether you’re a Pennsylvania native or an out-of-stater, and regardless of whether you think the Curtin Road side of the library is the front or the back — there is one thing we can all agree on. The Nittany Lion looked good at Saturday’s game against Indiana.

The Lion’s recent game day attire inspired us to reflect on his past fashion statements, and decide if they were a smash or a pass.

Casual Military ‘Fit: Smash

The Nittany Lion popped right off at Saturday’s game against Indiana, which also happened to be Military Appreciation Day. My guy did not mess around, showing up to the occasion looking as dashing as ever in a form fitting tee and camouflage cargo pants, showing nothing but respect for our troops.

He looked so polished and respectable in his fit that I not only want to shake his hand, but pay for his lunch too. This is, without a doubt, a smash, but be warned: He may propose directly after.

Hipster Striped Overalls: Smash

No need to fit check the Lion here, the overalls are yet another instance of the Nittany Lion hitting it out of the park. He looked so trendy and stylish, I could hardly contain my excitement.

The Lion channeled his inner hipster even more by electing to unbuckle just one strap. I like to think the look says, “I’m professional, but can also get down with the kids.”

This outfit is just so gosh darn practical. Is he going out to a nice lunch after the game? Or to a daylong? Or to harvest some buckwheat? Who knows? Who cares? He looks hot.

Athletic Street Style: Smash

Ever wonder what the Nittany Lion wears on his days off? Well, here you have it, folks.

I find it comforting that even when he’s not in State College, he’s still repping blue and white. This just looks like the kind of guy you would want on your team. He’d definitely get picked first for gym class dodgeball in this rig. He’s the king of this jungle for sure.

Au Naturel: Pass

I’m sorry. It’s just that after looking at all these pictures of the Nittany Lion wearing clothes, he looks really naked with only a scarf. Don’t get me wrong, I love the classic striped scarf as much as the next gal, but with all due respect, I’m starting to feel a little bit uncomfortable.

If he was wearing a pair of shorts I’d probably feel a lot better about this one. Until then, it has to be a pass from me.

All in all, I think what we’ve learned here is that if you ever show up to a function wearing the same outfit as the Nittany Lion, just go home.

Godspeed, my friend, he could make anyone look like a piping hot pile of shit.

