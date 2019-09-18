PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Nittany Lion Introduces This Fall’s Top Fashion Trend: Striped Overalls

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
9/18/19 4:00 am

Overalls are back in a big way after Penn State’s 17-10 victory over Pitt.

The Nittany Lion pulled out all of the stops for this year’s Stripe Out, donning a pair of elegant, blue-and-white-striped overalls for Penn State’s 100th and final meeting with Pitt.

In a stunning fashion move, the Lion chose to button only one strap on his overalls to show that while he’s here to harvest some corn, he still likes to party.

Speaking of corn, Nebraska’s disgrace of a used car dealership inflatable, Lil’ Red, must have felt dead inside when he saw that the Nittany Lion wore the overalls better. There is truly no worse feeling in the world than watching someone jack your swag and look better doing it.

Image result for lil red nebraska gif

The Nittany Lion’s Stripe Out-fit singlehandedly did more for overalls than Urban Outfitters has done in the past four years. Expect to see everyone and their mother pulling up to the function with the single-strapped, denim overalls now that they’re officially back.

In fact, the Nittany Lion should ditch his drab scarf and commit full-time to the overalls this fall.

First of all, is it even a scarf or is it a bib? It’s a suspiciously wide ‘scarf,’ and it doesn’t wrap around his neck. It looks like the Nittany Lion is really just trying to cover his coat from all of the tailgate food he devours before kickoff. Regardless, he should leave it in Week 2, because it is now officially overall season.

Thankfully, overalls provide that much-needed bib-coverage in the front while simultaneously being pants. For God’s Sean Clifford’s sake, there are children watching. Please put on some pants.

Besides, what more can you ask for from a single article of clothing? We STAN a functional fashion icon.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

From A’s Pub To Zeno’s: Your Complete Guide to State College Happy Hours

These magical, discounted windows are a tried-and-true way to spend less money on your bar excursions or justify going out on a school night.

[VIDEO] Take A Look Around The State College Farmers Market

The State College Farmers Market is a great way to take a break from the bland dining hall fare and instead #EatLocal. It’s an even better way to get to know the area surrounding campus.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend