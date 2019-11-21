PSU news by
Ohio State Fans Plan Boycott Of ESPN’s College GameDay

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/21/19 4:02 am

ESPN’s College GameDay will set up shop in Columbus prior to Penn State football’s big game against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. The GameDay crew coming to your city is usually a big occasion, but not all Buckeye fans are particularly impressed.

In fact, some Ohio State supporters are planning on boycotting the show entirely. Fans are sharing their plans to spurn ESPN’s flagship pregame show for FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” for a number of reasons.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who had an 83-9 record leading the Buckeyes and won three Big Ten championships as well as the 2014 national title, is an analyst for FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” so some fans want to support their team’s legendary ex-coach.

Other fans plan on picking FOX’s pregame show over ESPN’s College GameDay because — you guessed it — they think the network has an inherent bias towards the SEC.

Well, it’s confirmed. ESPN and College GameDay hate any conference that isn’t the SEC. The show has been to seven games involving an SEC side this year, but all of them have been ranked matchups. Of those, five have been contests between top-10 teams, and the two others were either between top-20 games or literally the only game going on that week.

The College GameDay crew is obviously biased towards the SEC with, you know, its unbreakable ties to the conference…

For what it’s worth, this weekend will be GameDay’s third stop at a Big Ten venue. The first was Ohio State’s game against Nebraska, and the other was, of course, White Out weekend in Happy Valley. It’s almost as if ESPN doesn’t care about making every conference happy and — wait for it — picking the best match-ups every week.

Whether or not this boycott actually happens remains to be seen. Wanting to support your legendary former head coach is understandable, but whining about ESPN having an SEC bias is just the latest reason to smash your face in your keyboard.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

