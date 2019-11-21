Ohio State Fans Plan Boycott Of ESPN’s College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay will set up shop in Columbus prior to Penn State football’s big game against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. The GameDay crew coming to your city is usually a big occasion, but not all Buckeye fans are particularly impressed.

In fact, some Ohio State supporters are planning on boycotting the show entirely. Fans are sharing their plans to spurn ESPN’s flagship pregame show for FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” for a number of reasons.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who had an 83-9 record leading the Buckeyes and won three Big Ten championships as well as the 2014 national title, is an analyst for FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” so some fans want to support their team’s legendary ex-coach.

Buckeyes! Join us for the @CFBONFOX Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET live from outside the RPAC! I want to see EVERYONE there! pic.twitter.com/HwZ9Nuo70h — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) November 19, 2019

BOYCOTT ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY https://t.co/dXzmEmYobx — Bryce (@Bryce_Johnson7) November 18, 2019

FOX Big Noon! Everyone boycott College Gameday they don’t support the Big Ten… Support Daddy Urban and Fox Big Noon Kickoff Show! — OSU Crush (@OSUCrush) November 19, 2019

Other fans plan on picking FOX’s pregame show over ESPN’s College GameDay because — you guessed it — they think the network has an inherent bias towards the SEC.

LOL. I thought Columbus would be “too unwieldy” for Rece. Isn’t there an SEC game you could do? Oh, that’s right – it’s Chickenchit Saturday. — Zonabuck (@Zonabuck1) November 17, 2019

Time to show FOX some love. Fans need to step up and boycott the SEC loving Espin Gameday. #boycottgameday #boycottespn #BigNoonKickoff — Eugene Allan (@EugeneAllan12) November 19, 2019

No thanks. I’ll be watching Big Noon. — CR E (@Buckeye_GuyO_H) November 17, 2019

How amazing will it be when nobody shows up to Gameday? It’ll be all rival fans and one Washington State fan — Buckeyenut (@buckeyenut82) November 19, 2019

Well, it’s confirmed. ESPN and College GameDay hate any conference that isn’t the SEC. The show has been to seven games involving an SEC side this year, but all of them have been ranked matchups. Of those, five have been contests between top-10 teams, and the two others were either between top-20 games or literally the only game going on that week.

The College GameDay crew is obviously biased towards the SEC with, you know, its unbreakable ties to the conference…

When people say @CollegeGameDay has an SEC bias, let’s all remember:



1) @KirkHerbstreit played at @OhioStateFB

2) @DesmondHoward played at @UMichFootball

3) Lee Corso was the head coach for 10 years at @IndianaFootball



That’s a lot of @bigten ties https://t.co/hYjF5dWPZR — chad hennessey (@HennesseyChad) November 21, 2019

For what it’s worth, this weekend will be GameDay’s third stop at a Big Ten venue. The first was Ohio State’s game against Nebraska, and the other was, of course, White Out weekend in Happy Valley. It’s almost as if ESPN doesn’t care about making every conference happy and — wait for it — picking the best match-ups every week.

Whether or not this boycott actually happens remains to be seen. Wanting to support your legendary former head coach is understandable, but whining about ESPN having an SEC bias is just the latest reason to smash your face in your keyboard.

