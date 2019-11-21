PSU news by
Penn State Homecoming Announces 2020 Executive Committee

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
11/21/19 11:49 am

Penn State Homecoming 2020 is still nearly a year away, but the folks who will turn it into a reality are now set in stone.

Homecoming 2020 Executive Director Julia Greco announced the new members of the 14-member executive committee Thursday morning.

This year’s committee features:

Alumni Relations Director — Sarah Hughes
Competition Director — Jordan Carpin
Distribution Management Director — Tejveer ‘TJ’ Oberoi
Financial Management Director — Julianna Mastrorilli
Internal Development Director — Chelsea Lewin
Merchandise Director — Abigail Zebula
OPPerations Director — Domenic Rullo
Parade Director — Katelyn Leipham
Pride Events Director — Stephen Polacheck
Royalty Director — Gabriella Whartenby
Talent Relations Director — Olivia Ritchey
Technology Director — Caroline Sparrow
University Relations Director — Devin Brannon

Now that this year’s executive committee has formed, Homecoming will focus on preparing for next year’s festivities. No date has been set for Homecoming 2020 yet, but that announcement should arrive in mid-January. Once that’s announced, its theme will be revealed during THON Weekend and its logo will be unveiled during the spring’s Blue-White game.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

