Penn State Homecoming Announces 2020 Executive Committee
Penn State Homecoming 2020 is still nearly a year away, but the folks who will turn it into a reality are now set in stone.
Homecoming 2020 Executive Director Julia Greco announced the new members of the 14-member executive committee Thursday morning.
This year’s committee features:
Alumni Relations Director — Sarah Hughes
Competition Director — Jordan Carpin
Distribution Management Director — Tejveer ‘TJ’ Oberoi
Financial Management Director — Julianna Mastrorilli
Internal Development Director — Chelsea Lewin
Merchandise Director — Abigail Zebula
OPPerations Director — Domenic Rullo
Parade Director — Katelyn Leipham
Pride Events Director — Stephen Polacheck
Royalty Director — Gabriella Whartenby
Talent Relations Director — Olivia Ritchey
Technology Director — Caroline Sparrow
University Relations Director — Devin Brannon
Now that this year’s executive committee has formed, Homecoming will focus on preparing for next year’s festivities. No date has been set for Homecoming 2020 yet, but that announcement should arrive in mid-January. Once that’s announced, its theme will be revealed during THON Weekend and its logo will be unveiled during the spring’s Blue-White game.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Looking Back At Justin Fields’ Whirlwind Recruitment By Penn State
Fields went from an under-the-radar four-star recruit to one of the best quarterback prospects in recent recruiting history.
Fact Or Fiction: The Penn State Admissions Tour
There is a lot of information that’s shared on an admissions tour, but how much of it is actually useful and factual?
Send this to a friend
Comments