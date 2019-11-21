Penn State Homecoming Announces 2020 Executive Committee

Penn State Homecoming 2020 is still nearly a year away, but the folks who will turn it into a reality are now set in stone.

Homecoming 2020 Executive Director Julia Greco announced the new members of the 14-member executive committee Thursday morning.

This year’s committee features:

Alumni Relations Director — Sarah Hughes

Competition Director — Jordan Carpin

Distribution Management Director — Tejveer ‘TJ’ Oberoi

Financial Management Director — Julianna Mastrorilli

Internal Development Director — Chelsea Lewin

Merchandise Director — Abigail Zebula

OPPerations Director — Domenic Rullo

Parade Director — Katelyn Leipham

Pride Events Director — Stephen Polacheck

Royalty Director — Gabriella Whartenby

Talent Relations Director — Olivia Ritchey

Technology Director — Caroline Sparrow

University Relations Director — Devin Brannon

Now that this year’s executive committee has formed, Homecoming will focus on preparing for next year’s festivities. No date has been set for Homecoming 2020 yet, but that announcement should arrive in mid-January. Once that’s announced, its theme will be revealed during THON Weekend and its logo will be unveiled during the spring’s Blue-White game.

