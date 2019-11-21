Power Ranking The Best & Worst Chairs On Campus

Penn State has so many places to park your fanny that it can be kind of overwhelming. That’s why we scavenged all of University Park to find the best chairs to satisfy all of your sitting needs and the worst chairs that you should avoid at all costs.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect nap spot or a studying throne, here are the most notable chairs that Penn State has to offer.

The Best

1. BBH Lecture Hall Office Chairs

The basement of the BBH building is home to one of the coolest lecture halls on campus, the Ruth Pike Auditorium, which is filled with the comfiest chairs on campus. Not only do these office chairs provide a comfy cushion for your derrière, but they also have incredible lumbar support. Unlike other office chairs on campus, these chairs recline with ease, cementing them at the no. 1 spot on this list.

2. Collaboration Commons Charger Chairs

Some of the newest seats on campus, these chairs have nice pleather upholstering with fun fabric accents. A perfect combination of fashion and furniture function, they are complete with a standard outlet and two (!!) USB ports for all of your charging needs while still providing that quintessential comfort for your behind.

Unfortunately, there aren’t very many of them in the renovated Collaboration Commons, so these coveted seats are hard to come by.

3. Harry Potter Room Couch Chair

These chairs are by far the hottest nap-spot on campus. At any given time, there are at least five students fast asleep in the Harry Potter Room on these couch chairs. It’s like if the big comfy couch from The Big Comfy Couch was shrunk down for one, and it had a big comfy ottoman to rest your feet on while you procrastinate your schoolwork.

4. HUB Couch Chair

These couch chairs in the HUB are arguably the most sought-after seat on campus. You should consider yourself lucky if you can find an open chair from the hours of 10 a.m. to 3p.m. on any weekday. Nonetheless, these chairs offer outstanding cushioning, and conveniently placed coffee tables add an optional foot rest. As far as location goes, these seats are the pinnacle of campus lounging.

5. Velvety HHD Couch Chair

This plush little seat lives in the remote waiting room on the third floor of the HHD building. It’s soft, velvety cushion is the perfect place to watch Netflix or take a quick nap in between classes. The only thing keeping it this far down the list is its obscure location.

6. Stuckeman Family Library Chair

The Arts and Architecture Library in the Stuckeman Building is worth the trip to North for its chairs alone. A basket of woven fabric provides a firm, yet gentle cushion for your heinie when you rest it on one of these unique chairs.

7. Stacks Rockers

Aside from being the creepiest place on campus, the Stacks are also home to the only rocking chairs at Penn State to our knowledge. The cushioning on these chairs is soft enough to prevent your butt from getting sore during those long study grinds but not so soft that you’ll fall asleep in them, which is good because that’s the last place you want to fall asleep on campus.

Also, the innovative design on the base of these chairs makes nearly impossible to fall over when you lean back, so go ahead and rock away in the Stacks.

The Worst

1. Forum Seats

We all know that Forum is a tiny slice of hell on Earth, and the only reason Dante didn’t include these chairs his Inferno is that he never had the misfortune of sitting in them. These plastic, folding seats are by far the least comfortable chairs on campus. Add the fact that they are all super cramped together and the aisles are more narrow than Beaver Stadium’s, and these chairs are a straight up crime against humanity.

2. HUB High Chair Wannabes

These “chairs” never decided if they wanted to be high chairs or stools, so they are stuck in furniture limbo as some of the worst seats on campus. The tiny back rests are a cruel joke on all of the students who want nothing more than to lean back in their chair after devouring Chick-Fil-A in the HUB.

3. Humanities Reading Room Wood Chairs

These wooden chairs are simply beautiful. The craftsmanship is remarkable. However, they are not remotely comfortable.

Their rigid, wood frame lacks any sort of cushioning beyond the hollowed out butt shape on the seat of the chair. Also, the arm rests seem to attack your funny bones when you sit in these chairs. With that said, they’ll surely keep you awake if you’re trying to pull an all-nighter at the library.

4. Rolly Chairs That Barely Fit The Desks

These chairs alone wouldn’t even be worth mentioning in this list, but they are barely narrow enough to fit between the desks, and the wheels seem to have a mind of their own. This makes it absolutely infuriating to try to push them in.

Don’t see your favorite chair on the list? Let us know about your favorite spot to plop your rump in the comments below!

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a senior *gasp* majoring in Economics and a lifetime Costco Executive Member. If you are an employer, please hire him. Otherwise, direct all complaints to [email protected]

