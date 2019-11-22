The Official Penn State vs. Ohio State Drinking Game

No. 8 Penn State will travel to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State this weekend.

After the Nittany Lions’ crushing loss to Minnesota several weeks ago, the future of the season has come to rest on this game. While Penn State opened as a 13-point underdog against the Buckeyes, we’re still holding on, hoping.

We hope you’re ready to drink, Penn State, because this game is surely going to make you want to, no matter the outcome.

Before the game, to ease your nerves, take a nice long chug of your drink. We deserve it after this season.

Shotgun a beer at any mention of Penn State’s program-changing win against Ohio State in 2016 . We are, baby.

. We are, baby. Chug your drink every time an announcer mentions Chase Young’s return after his two-game suspension.

Take a drink for every spot of white you see in The Shoe. Nittany Nation represent.

Take a shot if Noah Cain plays. Franklin said it would be a “ game-time decision .”

.” Finish your drink if the Nittany Lion doing push-ups gets any airtime. Take a shot if they show Brutus the Buckeye instead, he can’t compare to the Lion .

. Chug your drink if the camera pans to James Franklin and he’s smiling. It’s rarer than you’d think.

If Penn State pulls off an upset, drink everything in sight. They did it!!

If Penn State loses, also drink everything in sight. Heartbreak is a tough pill to swallow.

Enjoy the game and remember to drink responsibly!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Looking Back At Justin Fields’ Whirlwind Recruitment By Penn State Fields went from an under-the-radar four-star recruit to one of the best quarterback prospects in recent recruiting history.