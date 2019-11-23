PSU news by
LaVar Arrington, Beanie Wells To Host Behind-The-Scenes Viewing Of Penn State-Ohio State Game

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
11/23/19 10:16 am

Former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington will join former Ohio State running back Beanie Wells Saturday afternoon to host an “enhanced viewing party” of No. 8 Penn State football’s clash with No. 2 Ohio State, Fox Sports announced this week.

The duo will walk the sidelines of Ohio Stadium throughout the game and give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the highly anticipated matchup and probably partake in some good-natured smack talk. The event will be streamed live on Fox College Football’s Twitter account immediately following FOX’s “B1G NOON SATURDAY” pregame show, which wraps up at noon.

Arrington and Wells represent some of the best players Penn State and Ohio State have to offer. The former Penn State linebacker was named a first-team all-American in 1998 and was a cornerstone of “Linebacker U” in its prime. Wells, on the other hand, racked up 3,445 total yards and 30 touchdowns in his three-year career with the Buckeyes.

The Wendy’s Watch Party serves as an alternative viewing option to FOX’s traditional coverage. The game will be broadcast on FOX at noon and will be called by play-by-play man Gus Johnson and color analyst Joel Klatt.

No matter which way you choose to watch it, Penn State and Ohio State’s matchup will kick off at noon.

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager.

