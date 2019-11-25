Penn State Hoops Receives 10 Votes In AP Top 25 Poll

Well, folks, Penn State men’s basketball is still climbing.

The Nittany Lions aren’t ranked just yet, but they received 10 votes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

Pat Chambers squad last received votes for the poll in February 2018. The Nittany Lions have received votes only a handful of times this decade, and haven’t been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll since 1996.

Penn State has gotten off to a red-hot start for the 2019-20 campaign, as it boasts a 5-0 record and an impressive 81-66 victory over Georgetown. The Nittany Lions escaped a close one against Yale this past Saturday 58-56, thanks to an unbelievable scoring run that was led by Lamar Stevens on both ends of the floor.

No. 3 Michigan State, No. 5 Maryland, and No. 10 Ohio State remain to be the only Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. Michigan, Purdue, and Wisconsin received votes alongside the Nittany Lions.

Penn State (5-0) now turns its focus to a game against Ole Miss at the Barclays Center as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off. The matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday and will be aired on ESPN 2. If the Nittany Lions beat the Rebels, they’ll play the winner of Oklahoma State and Syracuse on Friday night. That game would also be covered by ESPN 2.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]