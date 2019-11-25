Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 13

It’s now 13 weeks into the college football season, and as the 2019 regular season nears its end, a handful of former Nittany Lions are making contributions on the field with their new teams.

While Tommy Stevens’ and Brandon Polk’s squads both won this weekend, four other former Penn State players saw time in losing efforts. Stevens and Mississippi State won in dominant fashion at home against Abilene Christian, and Polk and James Madison wrecked Rhode Island on the road in a high-scoring affair.

Here’s a summary of how each former Penn Stater faired in his respective matchup this past weekend.

Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

After what’s been an up-and-down season where he’s been injured and benched, Tommy Stevens had a productive day in Mississippi State’s victory against Abilene Christian, going 13-for-27 for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 45-7 win. The quarterback also found the end zone on a 30-yard run in the third quarter. Stevens’ performance proved pivotal in this game, as he carried his Bulldogs to within one win of bowl eligibility, which they’ll aim to secure next week in their regular season finale at home against Ole Miss.

Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Juwan Johnson recorded three catches for 41 yards in the Ducks’ shocking loss at Arizona State. Oregon entered this matchup ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings against a middle-of-the-road 5-5 Sun Devils squad, and lost 31-28. This loss at the hands of an unranked team could prove costly the Ducks have now lost twice and are watching their chances of making Playoff dwindle.

Brandon Polk, James Madison

Despite recording just one reception, Brandon Polk made somewhat of an impact in James Madison’s win against Rhode Island. His 39-yard reception in the fourth quarter was on a trip to the end zone, just before Eric Kirlew put the cherry on top with a 52-yard rushing touchdown to put another nail in the coffin in the Duke’s resounding road victory. That win brings the Dukes to 11-1 as they conclude their regular season and enter the FCS tournament.

Ayron Monroe, Temple

Ayron Monroe had little impact in his Owls’ road loss to Cincinnati, registering just one solo tackle. This performance was in stark contrast to his showing just last week when the linebacker recorded four solo tackles and his first career interception against Tulane. Temple wraps up its season next week at home against UConn.

Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech

Zech McPhearson had a respectable performance in the Red Raiders’ heartbreaking 30-27 loss at home against Kansas State. The defensive back recorded three solo tackles and one pass deflection in the losing effort, and his team will face the Texas Longhorns on the road next week.

Jarvis Miller, UMass

Jarvis Miller made his presence felt in the Minutemen’s crushing 56-24 home loss against Brigham Young. Despite his team losing by more than four touchdowns, the linebacker finished second on his defense in total tackles, recording eight including five solo. At 1-11, UMass is done for the season.

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]