Chi Phi Fraternity No Longer Suspended, Socials Still Banned

Penn State has lifted the interim suspension it placed on Chi Phi fraternity last month after a 17-year-old died at a house that was reportedly occupied by members of the fraternity.

Chi Phi was placed on interim suspension on October 22 while the State College Police Department and Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct investigated the circumstances surrounding Schoenig’s death. Chi Phi was no longer listed on the university’s list of suspended chapters as of Wednesday nigth.

According to university spokeswoman Lisa Powers, both the police’s and Student Conduct’s investigations are ongoing, so she couldn’t comment further about any progress. While Chi Phi is no longer on the list of suspended chapters, it still cannot host socials, according to Powers.

Centre County Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal reported Friday night that Jack Schoenig of Erie, Pennsylvania’s death had been ruled accidental, caused by chemical asphyxia due to nitrous oxide.

A passerby threw a brick through the window of Chi Phi’s fraternity house on October 29.

Police responded to reports of a medical emergency at 522 West College Ave. — not the fraternity’s official house but a residence that was reportedly occupied by members — on October 19, where they found Schoenig in cardiac arrest. Efforts to revive him at the scene were unsuccessful.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

