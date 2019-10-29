Chi Phi Fraternity House Vandalized Over Weekend

The Chi Phi fraternity house was vandalized in the middle of the night between Sunday, October 27 and Monday, October 28 when an unknown passerby threw a brick through a front window of the chapter house.

The reported incident occurred between 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police are investigating the incident.

The Alpha Delta chapter was put on interim suspension by the University on October 22 after a 17-year-old male died at the scene from cardiac arrest at an off-campus house. Chi Phi members allegedly occupied the off-campus house that night.

Chi Phi could lose its recognition and privileges as a student organization pending the outcome of the investigations.

State College Police and the Office of Student Conduct are still investigating this incident. Anyone with any information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact the State College Police Department by phone at (814) 234-7150, by email, or anonymously on its website.



