Michal Menet Returning For Senior Season

Penn State center Michal Menet announced that he would return for his senior season Tuesday morning on Twitter.

Menet tweeted out a letter addressed to Nittany Nation that explained why he’ll return for one final year in Happy Valley.

“I am not ready for my time with this football family to end yet and continue to enjoy every minute with my brothers,” Menet wrote. “I feel I have unfinished business to take care of, including completing my Penn State degree.”

Menet made 12 starts at center during his sophomore season and has started every game there thus far during his junior year. Although it was reported that he wouldn’t play against Ohio State, the junior did in fact start in the Nittany Lions’ 28-17 loss to the Buckeyes.

The center was elected as one of eight captains for Penn State football for the 2019 season. He was the only offensive lineman to be selected for the honor.

Menet is one of the most experienced offensive lineman on Penn State’s team, alongside redshirt senior Steven Gonzalez and redshirt junior Will Fries. He’s the second player to announce that he’ll return for another season in the last few days, as tight end Pat Freiermuth tweeted that he would return for his junior season shortly after Penn State’s 27-6 victory over Rutgers.

