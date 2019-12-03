Penn State Football Stays Put At No. 10 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Penn State football checked in at the No. 10 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

JUST IN: Penn State football held its ground at No. 10 in this week's @CFBPlayoff rankings. pic.twitter.com/AIlol6vSNl — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 4, 2019

James Franklin’s program is still the third-best squad in the Big Ten in this week’s rankings behind No. 1 Ohio State and Wisconsin, which leapfrogged the Nittany Lions and took the No. 8 spot after beating new No. 18 Minnesota 38-17 at TCF Bank Stadium. Michigan only fell one spot to No. 14 after getting smacked 56-27 against the Buckeyes at home. James Franklin’s program is also ranked above No. 12 Alabama, which slid down after losing to No. 11 Auburn over the weekend.

Penn State’s chances at playing in the Rose Bowl are still very much in tact with No. 8 Wisconsin set to take on the top-ranked Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship on Saturday. A big victory for Ohio State could result in the Badgers falling behind the Nittany Lions in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season.

The Nittany Lions capped off a 10-2 regular season by beating Rutgers 27-6 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. They’ve now earned double-digit victories in three of the last four seasons — a feat the team hadn’t accomplished since the mid-1990s prior to Saturday. James Franklin’s program will be idle on championship weekend, and the team will await its final ranking in the College Football Playoff committee’s top 25 rankings and, more importantly, its bowl destination.

At this time last season, Penn State was the College Football Playoff committee’s 12th-ranked team with a 9-3 record. The Nittany Lions held their ground at No. 12 in that season’s final College Football Playoff rankings before narrowly missing out on a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

In addition to the College Football Playoff committee’s new rankings, Penn State checked in at No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll and at No. 11 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The team held the No. 10 spot in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

The College Football Playoff committee will reveal its final top 25 rankings of the season on Sunday after this weekend’s slate of conference championship games.

