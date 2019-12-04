Nittanyville Named Semifinalist In ESPN’s Live Más Student Section Contest

Penn State’s Playoff hopes might be gone, but the greatest student section in all of college football is headed to the Live Más Student Section Contest semifinals.

On Tuesday, Nittanyville announced that Penn State’s student section had been named one of the semifinalists for this year’s Student Section of the Year.

It’s official we’re headed to Atlanta next week as a semifinalist for the #LiveMasStudentSectionContest! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/zq5lx7qFL2 — Nittanyville (@NittanyvillePSU) December 3, 2019

After all that the Penn State student section has done this season, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Nittanyville not only won the weekly contest twice this season, but it also became the first student section to win Student Section of the Week at an away game. It also forced Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to call a timeout before the very first play of this year’s White Out.

Penn State’s student section has also been recognized as the best in college football by the pros. For those who forgot, Chris Fowler said before the Penn State-Pitt game that the Nittany Lions had the best student section in the country.

Joel Klatt has also acknowledged Nittanyville’s greatness. When asked who the best student section in the country was, he kept it short and sweet.

“You guys,” he said to members of Nittanyville who made the journey to Penn State’s game at Ohio State.

We asked @joelklatt who the best student section in College Football was and we loved his answer #LiveMasStudentSectionContest pic.twitter.com/HMppeifb57 — Nittanyville (@NittanyvillePSU) November 23, 2019

I mean, we been knew, but it’s always nice to get some much-appreciated recognition once in a while.

The Live Más Student Section Contest semifinals will take place in Atlanta next week. The title itself will be awarded after the end of the season.

