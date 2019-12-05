Alternative Locations For ‘Honor Joe Paterno’ Airplane Ads

If you have been to a Penn State football tailgate in the past two years, chances are, at some point, you’ve looked up to see an airplane flying around, towing a large banner with some kind of message for President Barron.

As seen over today's tailgate lots: pic.twitter.com/32RjhRdZqd — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 13, 2018

Seen above today's tailgate lots: pic.twitter.com/Oj4sQPqiMP — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 13, 2019

Another week, another banner making the rounds above the tailgate lots: pic.twitter.com/MFsjPZzH2h — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 7, 2019

The ads have goaded Barron to release the Freeh Report and/or honor Joe Paterno in the years following the Sandusky scandal and its ugly aftermath for the university.

Unfortunately, the end of football season means no more tailgate airplane ads. However, that doesn’t mean that the mission to #HonorJoe needs to halt until Blue-White.

That’s why we came up with some alternative locations for the messages…

Old Main News Ticker

The best place to reach Barron is obviously at his place of work. Every morning when he pulls up to Old Main, he will be greeted by a new memo on this snazzy news ticker.

Pegula Ice Arena Boards

In a similar format as the news ticker on Old Main, some snazzy digital advertisement boards at Pegula Ice Arena could raise awareness as well. Some say that Penn State hockey is the new football, making this a prime spot for the ads.

Willard Preacher Ad Reads

Let’s be honest, physical advertisements are played out in the era of podcasting. As an effective way to reach thousands of devoted listeners, ad reads are the latest wave in marketing.

Fortunately, Penn State has its very own live podcast that airs daily outside of Willard. Mixed in with lectures about how we’re all going to hell, good ol’ Gary Cattell could shout loud enough for President Barron to hear inside his office.

Crane Ads

Cranes have been polluting State College’s skyline for far too long. It’s time they go to good use.

CATA Buses

Unlike ad-flying prop planes, Blue and White Loops circulate campus all day, making them the perfect platform to reach a large audience of Penn Staters.

Plus, they already have LED screens installed.

The Walls Of 100 Thomas

The problem with purchasing airplane ads is what to do with the banners after you make them and fly them once. Fortunately, Thomas 100 has enough wall space to give your old airplane banners a second home. Now, you can get your message across to the thousands of students zoning out during lecture to stare at the walls.

President Barron’s Own Personal Stall Story

What better way to invoke President Barron than by reaching him during his “executive time?” Printing personal stall stories just for Old Main would be a cheap, yet effective way to get his attention.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a senior *gasp* majoring in Economics and a lifetime Costco Executive Member. If you are an employer, please hire him. Otherwise, direct all complaints to [email protected]

