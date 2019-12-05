PSU news by
Trace McSorley To Wear THON-Themed Cleats For NFL’s Annual ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Weekend

Trace McSorley via Instagram
By Mikey Mandarino
12/5/19 7:00 pm

Penn State football legend Trace McSorley will bring a little bit of Happy Valley with him on the field when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

McSorley showed off the special THON-themed cleats he’ll wear for the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Excited to rep THON fight against pediatric cancer this weekend with #mycausemycleats. I will also be auctioning off the cleats with 100% of the proceeds going towards this years THON total so stay tuned for more info on the auction! #WeAre #FTK

A post shared by Trace McSorley (@tmcsorley_9) on

The quarterback will auction off these sweet shoes — which have a blue-and-white design that features a yellow ribbon, Four Diamonds’ logo, McSorley’s No. 7, and a big “WE ARE” — after the game. According to McSorley, all of the proceeds raised in that auction will count towards this year’s final THON total. McSorley said he’ll post more information about the auction itself following this weekend’s game.

The NFL allows its players to wear specially-designed cleats to support a charitable cause of their choosing one weekend out of every year, and McSorley definitely isn’t the first Penn Stater to support THON with this cause. Saquon Barkley, Jesse James, and Carl Nassib have all rocked THON-themed cleats as part of the event.

Mike Gesicki will also wear THON-themed cleats this weekend, but he hasn’t shared a photo of them on his social media pages yet. The Miami Dolphins posted an Instagram story of the tight end opening the package containing his cleats on Wednesday.

Penn State’s all-time leading passer hasn’t made a regular season appearance for the Baltimore Ravens yet, but he did enough during the preseason to stick around on the team’s 53-man roster. McSorley appeared in all four of the Ravens’ preseason games — including two starts — and put up solid numbers en route to making the team. He threw for 533 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions throughout the preseason.

