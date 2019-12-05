Trace McSorley To Wear THON-Themed Cleats For NFL’s Annual ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Weekend

Penn State football legend Trace McSorley will bring a little bit of Happy Valley with him on the field when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

McSorley showed off the special THON-themed cleats he’ll wear for the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative on Instagram.

The quarterback will auction off these sweet shoes — which have a blue-and-white design that features a yellow ribbon, Four Diamonds’ logo, McSorley’s No. 7, and a big “WE ARE” — after the game. According to McSorley, all of the proceeds raised in that auction will count towards this year’s final THON total. McSorley said he’ll post more information about the auction itself following this weekend’s game.

The NFL allows its players to wear specially-designed cleats to support a charitable cause of their choosing one weekend out of every year, and McSorley definitely isn’t the first Penn Stater to support THON with this cause. Saquon Barkley, Jesse James, and Carl Nassib have all rocked THON-themed cleats as part of the event.

Mike Gesicki will also wear THON-themed cleats this weekend, but he hasn’t shared a photo of them on his social media pages yet. The Miami Dolphins posted an Instagram story of the tight end opening the package containing his cleats on Wednesday.

Penn State’s all-time leading passer hasn’t made a regular season appearance for the Baltimore Ravens yet, but he did enough during the preseason to stick around on the team’s 53-man roster. McSorley appeared in all four of the Ravens’ preseason games — including two starts — and put up solid numbers en route to making the team. He threw for 533 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions throughout the preseason.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]