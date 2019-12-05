Your Guide To Making The Most Of Holiday Daylong Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. There’s a chill in the air, the holidays are near, and winter break is only a few short weeks away. But before we reach winter break, there are two weekends to enjoy that offer the perfect opportunity to get your holiday daylong on.

Holiday daylongs are some of the year’s best. Everyone’s in a festive mood in addition to the normal weekend euphoria, and local decorators are going all out — covering apartments and houses in wrapping paper, beer can trees, and other fun decor.

So if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit either this weekend or next, and can afford to put off studying for finals, our guide will help you prepare for a festive final stretch of this semester’s daylongs.

Attire

No daylong occasion is complete without the perfect outfit. Daylongs are a great opportunity to switch out of your class sweats for a change and show off your fashionable side.

But while there are certain trends that rule normal daylong attire, holiday daylong attire is a fit of its own. Here are a few tips on how to rock a holiday outfit.

Girls

Oversized Graphic Tees from McLanahan’s: Death, taxes, and McLanahan’s ability to come in clutch with holiday-themed attire. Year after year, McLanahan’s lets the holiday spirit take over its storefront with T-shirts and long-sleeves covered in reindeer, snowflakes, and menorahs. They’re perfect for any last-minute procrastinators who need an outfit on-the-go.

Death, taxes, and McLanahan’s ability to come in clutch with holiday-themed attire. Year after year, McLanahan’s lets the holiday spirit take over its storefront with T-shirts and long-sleeves covered in reindeer, snowflakes, and menorahs. They’re perfect for any last-minute procrastinators who need an outfit on-the-go. Holiday-Themed Earrings: Statement pieces are the name of the game. Whether you have light-up Holiday lights or tiny Santa Clauses dangling from your ears, they’re a simple (and cheap) way to spice up your outfit.

Statement pieces are the name of the game. Whether you have light-up Holiday lights or tiny Santa Clauses dangling from your ears, they’re a simple (and cheap) way to spice up your outfit. Funky Sunglasses: It’s difficult to find a daylonger who isn’t a huge fan of funky glasses as a way to accessorize. Target and Walmart have great options for fun glasses if you’re on the same wave. The options are limitless — everything from candy-cane to mistletoe glasses can be found on their shelves.

It’s difficult to find a daylonger who isn’t a huge fan of funky glasses as a way to accessorize. Target and Walmart have great options for fun glasses if you’re on the same wave. The options are limitless — everything from candy-cane to mistletoe glasses can be found on their shelves. Pom Pom Beanies: Once you’re covered with a nice, oversized jacket of some sort, your next priority should be keeping your ears warm. Pom pom beanies are an adorable way to keep your head insulated and add a chill vibe to your attire.

Guys

Blue Jersey with a Red Sweatshirt: That’s it.

Drinks

Peppermint Schnapps Shots

Ingredients: Peppermint Schnapps Chocolate Syrup Whipped Cream

Directions: Peppermint Schnapps shots are fairly easy to do, and a fun treat for everyone. Drink a swig of chocolate syrup and peppermint schnapps quickly, in that order, and then top it off with a dash of whipped cream.

Bailey’s and Hot Chocolate

Ingredients: Bailey’s Irish Cream Hot Chocolate

Directions: This is another easy-to-make sweet treat. All you have to do is whip up a batch of hot chocolate and add a shot (or two) of Bailey’s to your mug. It’s is a great way to begin your morning pregame.

Spiked Eggnog

Ingredients: Rum Demarara Syrup Coffee Whole Egg

Directions: Unlike the other two recipes, spiked eggnog is a bit more complex. Start by combining all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake without ice for 10 minutes and then add ice and shake for another 10 minutes. For an added flair, grate nutmeg and cinnamon over the top.

Activities

Santa Crawl : While most Santa crawls are arranged on a larger scale, there’s absolutely nothing holding you and your friends back from hosting one of your own. Deck yourselves out in holiday attire (see above), set a trail, and start your crawl. If you’re over 21, make a list of all the bars you want to hit and head out. If you’re an underager, get your friends together and make a list of apartments and houses to roll through.

: While most Santa crawls are arranged on a larger scale, there’s absolutely nothing holding you and your friends back from hosting one of your own. Deck yourselves out in holiday attire (see above), set a trail, and start your crawl. If you’re over 21, make a list of all the bars you want to hit and head out. If you’re an underager, get your friends together and make a list of apartments and houses to roll through. Ice Luge: Sadly, we’re not talking about the Olympic sport. If you have the money for it, order an actual ice luge complete with a pre-carved tube for drink pouring. But if you’re like the rest of us and strapped for cash, you’re going to need to be a little more creative. The best way to do this would be to take your kitchen table and coffee table and place them approximately two feet apart from each other. Next, find plastic wrap from your kitchen and shape it into a half tube. Attach the plastic wrap to both tables, and you have yourself an ice luge.

Sadly, we’re not talking about the Olympic sport. If you have the money for it, order an actual ice luge complete with a pre-carved tube for drink pouring. But if you’re like the rest of us and strapped for cash, you’re going to need to be a little more creative. The best way to do this would be to take your kitchen table and coffee table and place them approximately two feet apart from each other. Next, find plastic wrap from your kitchen and shape it into a half tube. Attach the plastic wrap to both tables, and you have yourself an ice luge. Santa Hat Drinking Game: If you’re planning on taking a more chill approach to your holiday daylong, the Santa hat drinking game is a fun and easy one to play. Simply hang a Santa hat on the side of your TV, and every time someone on the screen “wears” it, take a shot chug your drink.

