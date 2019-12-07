PSU news by
Holiday Gift Ideas from Mount Nittany Winery

By Sponsored Content
12/7/19 9:00 am

We can help you get ready for the holidays here at Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery!

During the month of December, get a certificate for a tour and tasting for four ($31.80 value) when you buy three or more bottles of wine – makes a great gift! We also offer wine boxes you can customize and many locally-made food and gift items.

Don’t know what to give? How about a gift certificate – we’ll even mail them for you! And please be our guest at our annual “Mulled Wine & Gingerbread” Holiday Open House on December 14 and 15. See the winery in its seasonal finery and get in the holiday mood with Christmas music, hot mulled wines and holiday sweets – all complimentary, including the wine tasing!

