Boy Howdy, It’s Bowl Season: Your Pre-Cotton Bowl Country Playlist

Saddle up, folks! We’re headed to Texas.

No. 10 Penn State football will take on No. 17 Memphis in Arlington, Texas in just under a month, but it’s never too early to add a little Texas twang to your pre-Cotton Bowl preparations.

The Lone Star State has its own unique culture, and one of its best products is an extensive discography of country music. Memphis will bring its own combination of country and blues to Dallas, so you’ll need to be ready.

The bands you’ll find in this playlist aren’t all Texas-based or formed, but the songs will provide perfect background vibes for packing your Stetson, boots, and Penn State jerseys before you hit the road.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

