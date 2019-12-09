Penn State Wrestling Packs Rec Hall For 50th Straight Sold-Out Dual

Rec Hall was sold out yet again Sunday afternoon as Penn State wrestling took down Penn 33-7 in front of just short of 6,500 fans. The dual marked the 50th straight sellout at Penn State’s charismatic home arena, a streak dating back to the 2011-2012 season.

Rec Hall is one of the most famous college wrestling venues in the country and was voted the second-best place to watch a dual earlier this year. From barnburners like the Nittany Lions 19-18 victory over Ohio State in 2018, or their 45-0 blowout against Navy in the season opener this year, Rec Hall always sells out, and for good reason. If you haven’t already, definitely consider taking the time to watch a dual there — even if you don’t know a thing about wrestling.

The sellout crowd on Sunday rallied around redshirt freshman Brandon Meredith in his opening win over No. 10 Michael Colaiocco of Penn, setting the tone for the rest of a comfortable win for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State won’t wrestle again until January 10, when the Nittany Lions will host Illinois at Rec Hall.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Max Tolson Max is a junior majoring in print journalism. He hails from the small town of Millsboro, DE and loves to watch the Eagles and Penn State wrestling. Follow him on twitter @TolsonMax or send emails to [email protected] Go Birds!

Journey (Brown) Together: Revamping THON’s Newest Logo THON 2020 unveiled its “Journey Together” logo Sunday afternoon, but we’ve added a extra detail to the graphic.