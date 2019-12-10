Penn State Hoops To Give Out Paper Straws On ‘Save The Turtles’ Night
Penn State men’s basketball will honor the planet tonight, December 10, when the team takes on No. 4 Maryland in a Big Ten showdown.
The first 1,000 students to arrive at the game will receive paper straws as part of “Save the Turtles” Night in honor of Maryland’s mascot, the Terrapins.
Even if Testudo kinda sucks and although the giveaway is certainly of the stranger ones we’ve seen in recent years, raising awareness for more eco-friendly products is certainly a worthy and well-intentioned cause.
Penn State had a good start to non-conference play over the past month, before a 32-point demolition at the hands of No. 2 Ohio State this past weekend.
If the prospect of a paper straw for your soda isn’t enough allure, then head to the Bryce Jordan Center tomorrow night to watch more Lamar Stevens highlights against a national contender. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
