Your Guide To Finals Week Freebies
Finals week is a tough time for students all around. Not only are you cramming 15 weeks’ worth of information into your brain within a one week period, but you’re also responsible for taking care of yourself physically, as well.
After an exhausting day at the library, the last thing most students want to do is make time to cook themselves a full-blown meal. Thankfully, Penn State has plenty of freebies available for students to take advantage of next week.
UPUA’s Fuel for Finals
UPUA will distribute more than 60 gallons of Starbucks coffee and 250 apples and bananas to students in the HUB throughout finals week. There’s nothing like a little food for thought.
Penn State Libraries
The HUB isn’t the only place offering students finals week freebies during the most stressful week of the semester. Penn State’s libraries are also getting in on the action.
- Pattee/Paterno Library: free coffee and snacks from 3-8 p.m.
- Architecture and Landscape Architecture Library: snacks and drinks in the evenings
- Earth & Mineral Sciences: fresh apples and snacks all day until gone
- Engineering: snacks and drinks (BYOCup)
- Physical & Mathematical Sciences: snacks and drinks all day until gone
Moore Building
For those finding themselves in the far northwestern corner of campus during finals week, stop by the Moore Building. They’ll also have coffee and donuts available for passersby.
Know of any other freebies we’re missing? Feel free to email them to [email protected]
