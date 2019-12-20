Marcus Allen Promoted To Pittsburgh Steelers’ Active Roster

Former Penn State football safety Marcus Allen has been promoted to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man active roster, the team announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

We have waived S Kameron Kelly & promoted S Marcus Allen to the 53-man roster.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/h9HJinKWas pic.twitter.com/4cqrYCqo1y — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2019

Prior to the call-up, Allen trained with the team’s practice squad throughout the regular season.

The decision was made after a roster spot opened due to the release of safety Kameron Kelly, who was arrested Friday on three misdemeanor charges after getting into an altercation with police at a bar.

The Steelers selected Allen No. 148 overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games last season, recording just two tackles during his time on the field.

A defensive standout during his time with the Nittany Lions, Allen totaled 181 tackles throughout his career. He recorded five forced fumbles, three sacks, and an interception in his time in Happy Valley and served as a leader throughout Penn State’s 2016 Big Ten Championship run.

He’ll join a stout defensive group in Pittsburgh that ranks second in the NFL in both sacks and interceptions. Allen could make his season debut this weekend when the Steelers travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, December 22 at 1 p.m.

