PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Marcus Allen Promoted To Pittsburgh Steelers’ Active Roster

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Jared Raggi
12/20/19 2:10 pm

Former Penn State football safety Marcus Allen has been promoted to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man active roster, the team announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Prior to the call-up, Allen trained with the team’s practice squad throughout the regular season.

The decision was made after a roster spot opened due to the release of safety Kameron Kelly, who was arrested Friday on three misdemeanor charges after getting into an altercation with police at a bar.

The Steelers selected Allen No. 148 overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games last season, recording just two tackles during his time on the field.

A defensive standout during his time with the Nittany Lions, Allen totaled 181 tackles throughout his career. He recorded five forced fumbles, three sacks, and an interception in his time in Happy Valley and served as a leader throughout Penn State’s 2016 Big Ten Championship run.

He’ll join a stout defensive group in Pittsburgh that ranks second in the NFL in both sacks and interceptions. Allen could make his season debut this weekend when the Steelers travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, December 22 at 1 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jared Raggi

Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers. If you like mindless, witty content, feel free to follow him on Twitter @jraggi29.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jared

What To Do In Dallas If You’re Traveling To The Cotton Bowl

If you are traveling to Dallas during the holidays for Penn State’s matchup against Memphis, here are some things to fill your itinerary with during the time you have there.

Detroit Lions Sign Jason Cabinda To Active Roster

Outback Bowl Projected Penn State Football’s Most Likely Bowl Destination

Gather Ye Rosebuds, Dance, Jive, and Have The Time of Your Life While Ye May: Tim Reams’ Senior Column

“I’ve experienced love, loss, friendship, and found my true self through Onward State, and for that, I am forever thankful to have had the opportunity to connect with countless incredible people who provided me with the chance to learn, laugh, and grow into the person I’ve become today.”

James Franklin Expects Sean Clifford To Be ‘100%’ For 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic

Clifford missed Penn State’s regular season finale due to an injury, but he’ll be back at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ offense for this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend